Four JeM terrorist associates arrested in Kashmir

In a joint operation, security forces and police, on Tuesday arrested four terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in South Kashmir’s Tral area.

The police identified the arrested terrorist associates as Mudasir Ahmad Naik, Umar Nazir Sheikh, Inayat Firdoos Rather, and Salman Nazir Lone. Incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession.

Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention that all the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistic support and transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists of JeM in the Tral and Awantipora areas.

Advertisement

In this regard, a case vide FIR No.134/2024 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Tral and further investigation has been initiated, police added.