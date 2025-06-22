Four Haryana youths killed as speeding car rams into truck in Dehradun

In a tragic road accident in the early hours of Saturday, four youths from Haryana lost their lives while one sustained serious injury after their speeding car rammed into a truck trolley at the Asharodi check-post, the entrance to Dehradun city.

According to police reports, the accident occurred around 3:00 AM when a white Maruti Ritz (registration number HR 42 E 2701), carrying five young men from Haryana, collided with the rear end of a truck (registration number HR 63 F 5353). The impact was so severe that all occupants were trapped inside the mangled vehicle.

A team from Clement Town Police Station rushed to the scene and had to break open the car doors to extricate the victims. Four of the youths were found dead on the spot. The injured passenger was immediately taken to Coronation Hospital for emergency treatment and later shifted to Doon Hospital for further care.

The deceased have been identified as Ankush, son of Ajit, resident of Purkhas Dhiran, Sonipat, Paras, son of Jaikaran, resident of Purkhas, Sonipat, Ankit, resident of Merida, Julana Tehsil, Jind, and Naveen, son of Naresh, resident of Khedi, Rohtak. The injured youth is Vinay, a resident of Purkhas Dhiran, Sonipat.

All the victims hailed from Haryana and were reportedly travelling to Dehradun when the accident occurred.

The bodies of the deceased were transported to Doon Hospital with the assistance of a 108-ambulance service, where doctors confirmed them as brought dead.

Police have taken the truck driver, Aftab, a resident of Sheikhpura Qadeem, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, into custody along with the truck and its attached trolley.

Authorities have informed the families of the deceased and the injured. Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.