Four dead after jeep overturns in MP

Four people, including a woman, died and five others were seriously injured when a pickup jeep carrying a marriage party of 17 people overturned in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at the Aari ghati near Lateri town of Vidisha at around 11.30 pm.

According to police, the marriage party was returning from Sironj to Indore when their vehicle met with the accident.

According to SDOP Ajay Mishra, the deceased include Narayan (20) of Ratlam, Gokul (18) of Ratlam, Hazari (40) of Seoni and Vasanti Bai (32) of Khandwa.

The official said that about a dozen others were injured, out of which five sustained serious injuries. The injured were admitted to hospitals at Vidisha and Lateri. One of the seriously injured persons was referred to Bhopal for advanced treatment.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Friday expressed grief at the incident.

The Chief Minister directed officials to provide Rs two lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons and Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured ones.