Foundation stone laid for Rs 160-crore bus depot at Kirari, Delhi

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Kirari Bus depot, which is being constructed to house 140 buses.

The depot will be spread over 5.4-acre land and will be equipped with all modern facilities, including EV charging facilities. The project is part of the Delhi government’s plan to construct nine new bus depots across the city to house the continuously increased number of buses.

The Delhi government will spend Rs 160 crore to build the new bus depot at Kirari.

This amount includes nearly Rs 40 crore paid to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the acquisition of the land, Rs 40 crore to be paid to the Public Works Department (PWD) for the construction of the depot and nearly Rs 80 crore for the electrification of the depot.

Speaking at an event, Gahlot said, “In 2015, Delhi had 5,842 buses which has now increased to 7,379 buses in 2023. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi was ranked among the top 35 cities with the best public transport in the world. With most of the land in Delhi being under DDA, it is the commitment of the Kejriwal government to find land parcels for depots to house more than 10,000 buses in the city in the coming times.”

He said Kirari depot is just one among the total of nine depots to be constructed in Delhi for creating a modern, efficient and sustainable public transportation system.

“The Delhi government will not hesitate to fund such a high cost of Rs 160 crore if it means bringing convenience for the people of Delhi,” Gahlot said.

Delhi’s new Kirari Bus depot is set to be completed by December 2023, as part of the construction plan for nine new depots including East Vinod Nagar 2, Narela, Daurala, Burari, Savda Ghevra, Kapashera, Gadaipur, and Chattarpur.

“Further, in a significant move towards improving last-mile connectivity in the city, the Delhi government is set to introduce 100 new Mohalla buses on the city’s roads this month,” an official statement said.

“This marks the first time in Delhi’s history that small-size electric Mohalla buses will ply on the city’s roads. The government plans to introduce a total of 2,180 such buses by 2025,” the statement said.

These buses are specifically designed to cater to areas where the width of the road is less or areas that are too crowded for 12-metre buses to ply.

This move is expected to provide better connectivity and improve transportation access for people in these areas, the statement said.