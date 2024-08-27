Former US Open champion Michael Campbell to lead international challenge at inaugural Legends Tour

Former US Open champion Michael Campbell of New Zealand will lead a strong international challenge as the Greg Norman designed Jaypee Greens Golf Course is all set to host India Legends Championship, India’s first-ever golf tournament on the Legends Tour.

The seniors, who are all legends in their country and the field of golf, will clash over three days for a whopping half a million dollars (USD 500,000). The field of 64 golfers comprises golfers from 17 different countries.

The field includes as many as nine Indians, led by India’s legendary duo, Jeev Milkha Singh, who is also the tournament host, and Jyoti Randhawa, who made the Tour by winning the Legends Tour’s tough and challenging Qualifying School finals in Turkey.

Advertisement

The winner of the India Legends Championship is set to take home USD 74,250, while the runner-up will receive USD 49,000 with the third-place finisher pocketing USD 32,700.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, the tournament host Jeev Milkha Singh said, “First of all, as the tournament host I welcome everyone. I hope all the players have a great experience and enjoy the Indian cuisine and culture.”

Former US Open champion Michael Campbell said, “I am looking forward to compete against my fellow players, all of whom are my good friends. But the moment we are on the course, we are serious competitors. I am coming to India after 15 years and looking forward to some good golf.”

The inaugural edition of the HSBC India Legends Championship is also co-sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). The event will be played over 54 holes from August 30 to September 1 and will be preceded by star-studded Pro-Am events on August 28 and 29, which will see top golfers play alongside amateurs.

The other confirmed Indian names for the India Legends Championship are Mukesh Kumar, Digvijay Singh, Harmeet Kahlon, Vijay Kumar, all past winners on the Asian Tour. Besides them, the other Indians are Amandeep Johl, who came close to winning on the Asian Tour numerous times, Vishal Singh and Sanjay Kumar. Sri Lankan Anura Rohana, who has won multiple times on India’s domestic tour is also set to feature in the event.

Apart from the 2005 US Open winner Michael Campbell, who has 15 other wins around the world, the other top stars include Adilson da Silva, a Brazilian who made South Africa his home, winning numerous times on the Sunshine Tour. He is also a six-time winner on Legends Tour and has 19 professional wins overall.

Interestingly, Da Silva also hit the first tee shot when golf made its return to the Olympics in Rio in 2016.

Other big names are South African James Kingston (21 wins including two on European Tour, three on Legends Tour and 10 on Sunshine Tour), Sweden’s first-ever Ryder Cup player, Joakim Haeggman (10 wins including three on European Tour and one on Legends Tour) and another former Swedish Ryder Cup star, Jarmo Sandelin (11 wins including five on European Tour and two on Legends Tour).

There will other big stars lurking for the trophy as well when the players tee-off on Friday. Among them will be Keith Horne, who has 19 pro wins including nine on Sunshine Tour and broke through recently for his maiden Legends Tour win in Zambia, Spaniard Miguel Angel Martin (14 wins including 3 on European Tour), Frenchman Christian Cevaer (7 wins including two on European Tour), Sweden’s Patrik Sjoland (8 wins including two on European Tour, one on Asian Tour and one on Legends Tour), Scotsman Greg Hutcheon (12 pro wins), England’s Chris Williams (17 wins including seven on Sunshine Tour, two on Asian Tour and three on Legends) and England’s Iain Pyman, who holds the record for highest number of wins in European Challenge Tour at eight.

Many others like Euan MacIntosh, England’s Philip Archer, Welshman Gary Houston and Swiss Andre Bossert have won on different international Tours around the world.