Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Buta Singh died at Delhi AIIMS early on Saturday morning.

The veteran leader was 86 years old and was in a coma since October last year after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.

His son Arvinder Singh Lovely Sidhu on Facebook in a post in Hinda said, “My father, Buta Singh, passed away today morning. May Waheguru bless his soul.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid condolences by saying, “Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters.”

Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2021

Buta Singh was a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal before joining the Congress in the 1960s.

In the passing of Shri Buta Singh, the country has lost one of the longest serving parliamentarians with rich administrative experience. He championed the cause of the oppressed and marginalized. Condolences to his family and supporters. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 2, 2021

Extremely painful to hear about the tragic demise of one of the kindest and loyal footsoldier of INC, Former Union Minister Sardar Buta Singh ji. God bless the noble soul and give strength to the whole family to bear this loss. pic.twitter.com/gDNCTTsmmq — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) January 2, 2021

My deep condolences on the sad demise of former Home Minister Sardar Buta Singh ji. His service to the nation will always be remembered.

I pray to god to give strength to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/0saX2tmtYK — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 2, 2021

Sad to learn about the demise of former union minister, senior Congress leader and former MP from Rajasthan, Shri Buta Singh ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this difficult time, may God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 2, 2021

Deepest condolences to family & friends of Sardar Buta Singh ji. Om Shanti🙏 https://t.co/AStObgsQFn — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) January 2, 2021

Saddened to learn about the demise of veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Shri Buta Singh ji. A fine adminstrator and a dedicated leader, he served the nation in various capacities. My thoughts and prayers are with his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti! — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 2, 2021

Demise of former Union Minister, senior Congress leader Buta Singh Ji is an irreparable loss to social and political field. He dedicated his entire life for welfare of the poor. My condolences to his family and well wishers. RIP. Om Shanti.. — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) January 2, 2021

Saddened at the passing away of Buta Singh ji, eight-time Lok Sabha MP and former Union Cabinet Minister. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 2, 2021

Deeply disheartened by the sad demise of Sardar Buta Singh ji. A stalwart Congressman and Parliamentarian par distinction, he immensely contributed to nation-building as a Minister of 18 Departments. I offer my condolences to his family, friends & followers. pic.twitter.com/nTSgqosuOy — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) January 2, 2021

Saddened to learn of former Home Minister of India Buta Singh Ji’s demise. He also served as Governor of Bihar & West Bengal. I pray for strength to his family & friends in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 2, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear the demise of former Union Minster Sardar Buta Singh ji, a senior leader and a very close friend of my late father. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/BrN2GKZhvx — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) January 2, 2021