Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Buta Singh died at Delhi AIIMS early on Saturday morning.

The veteran leader was 86 years old and was in a coma since October last year after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.

His son Arvinder Singh Lovely Sidhu on Facebook in a post in Hinda said, “My father, Buta Singh, passed away today morning. May Waheguru bless his soul.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid condolences by saying, “Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters.”

Buta Singh was a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal before joining the Congress in the 1960s.