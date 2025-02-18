Former UK PM Rishi Sunak visits Parliament with family, meets PM

Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh welcomed Sunak and his family and accompanied them as they toured the Parliament House, exploring key sites within the complex, including the Constitution Hall, Samvidhan Sadan, galleries, and chambers. They also posed for photographs outside the Makar Dwar.

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak along with his wife Akshata Murty and daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, visited Parliament House on Tuesday. They were accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, who is also Sunak’s mother-in-law.

Advertisement

Later in the day, the former British Prime Minister and his family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing pictures of the meeting, PM Modi expressed his delight at the interaction. “It was a delight to meet former UK PM, Mr. Rishi Sunak and his family! We had a wonderful conversation on many subjects. Mr. Sunak is a great friend of India and is passionate about even stronger India-UK ties,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Responding to Modi’s post, Sudha Murthy said it was an honor to witness the meeting alongside her granddaughters. “It was an honor and a privilege to see PM @narendramodi again, especially with my granddaughters, Krishna and Anoushka. They were inspired by his humility and his affection for young people,” she wrote.

Sunak, who is currently in India with his family, had met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Sunak family visited the Fatehpur Sikri monument in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, following their visit to the Taj Mahal.

Describing the experience, Sunak wrote in the visitors’ book, “A truly breathtaking visit. Few places in the world can unite like the Taj Mahal. Our children will never forget seeing this… We are so grateful for the warm hospitality. An unforgettable experience for our whole family. Thank you.”

Akshata Murty also cherished the moment, writing, “A memory for the ages.”