South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma, who has been given a 15-month imprisonment sentence for contempt of court, spent the first night in prison, an official of Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal said.

According to new prison regulations set due to COVID-19, Zuma would be isolated from other prisoners for 14 days. He will also not be allowed to have visitors because of the pandemic.

“Newly admitted inmates must be isolated and are later moved into the general population to take preventative measures on Covid-19,” the official said.

“Other relevant prescripts pertaining to admitting and orientating newly incarcerated persons will also be followed and executed,” he added.

On June 29, he was sentenced by a South African court for failing to provide evidence at an inquiry into corruption during his nine years in power. In an inquiry into a case involving siphoning off of state assets, Zuma testified only once.

However, Zuma has repeatedly said that he is the victim of a political conspiracy.

He was taken to police custody around 11 p.m. Wednesday, an hour before the deadline the court had given the police.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court will on Friday deliver judgement after Zuma challenged his 15-month imprisonment.

(IANS inputs)