# India

Former RS member Sujit Kumar resigns from his post, expelled from BJD

ANI | New Delhi | September 6, 2024 1:22 pm

Former Rajya Sabha Sujit Kumar (Photo:ANI)

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted the resignation of Rajya Sabha member from Odisha, Sujit Kumar following his expulsion from the Biju Janta Dal.

Sujit Kumar, a former member of Biju Janta Dal has been expelled from the party with immediate effect for ‘anti-party activities’, according to a letter signed by BJD President Naveen Patnaik.

“He has let down the party which sent him to Rajya Sabha and hopes and aspirations of people of Kalahandi district”, the letter read.

