Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar joins BJP

Sunil Jakhar, disgruntled Congress leader and former Punjab Congress chief joined BJP today in the presence of BJP national president J.P. Nadda and other party leaders at party’s national headquarters.

Days after quitting the Congress party. Jakhar, who is a non-Sikh face of Punjab, was upset with Rahul Gandhi, resigned from the Congress on Saturday during a Facebook Live after he was stripped from all posts.

Later, according to party sources, he called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the political situation of Punjab showing his interest to join BJP.

Nadda, who welcomed Jakhar into the party said, “I welcome Sunil Jakhar to Bharatiya Janata Party. He is an experienced political leader who made a name for himself during his political career. I am confident he will play a big role in strengthening the party in Punjab.”

While Jakhar, on his part, taking a dig at Congress said, “Three generations of my family served the Congress party over the last 50 years. Today, I have broken the 50-year-old tie with Congress over issues of nationalism, unity and brotherhood in Punjab.”

Meanwhile, on April 11, Congress leaders KV Thomas and Sunil Jakhar were issued show-cause notices for breaching party discipline.

“I don’t hold any post (in the party); I have an ideology. I want to ask Sonia Gandhi that being Congress president, doesn’t she know that I hold no position in the party? Then why a show-cause notice is being given to me?” he asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi.