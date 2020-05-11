Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he developed a reaction to new medication, is stable, said hospital sources on Monday.

The senior Congress leader is under observation and investigation.

Singh was brought to the AIIMS on Sunday at 8.45 pm and admitted for observation, investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to the new medication and complained of chest pain.

“He is being investigated to rule out other causes of fever and is being provided care as needed. He is stable and under care of a team of doctors at AIIMS,” the source said.

The 87-year-old two-time Prime Minister is being treated by Dr Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology.

Following the news of his hospitalisation, several leaders and public figures wished him speedy recovery.

Singh suffered a fall shortly before parliament was adjourned in March amid the Coronavirus outbreak. At the time his doctors had advised complete bedrest.

Manmohan Singh, who currently represents Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha, has undergone two heart-bypass surgeries – one in 1990 and another in 2009. In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary by-pass surgery at AIIMS, a complex beating-heart operation that took nearly 14 hours. He also has a history of diabetes.

Earlier this week Manmohan Singh participated in a video conference alongside Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and chief ministers of party-ruled states, including Gehlot, and questioned the Centre over its decision-making during the Coronavirus lockdown.