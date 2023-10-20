Former PM Deve Gowda takes U-turn

Hours after triggering a political storm by claiming that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had given full concurrence to move forward with the JDS-BJP alliance in Karnataka, Janata Dal-S supremo HD Deve Gowda has backtracked from his statement.

Taking a U-turn on his earlier statement, Deve Gowda on Friday evening said that he never stated that the CPI-M in Kerala supports the BJP-JDS alliance.

“There is some confusion about my statement on the CPI-M. My communist friends do not seem to have followed what I said nor the context in which I said. I never said the CPI-M in Kerala supports the BJP-JDS alliance,” Gowda said in a post on X.

“I only said my party unit in Kerala is getting along with the LDF government as things within my units outside Karnataka remain unresolved after our alliance with the BJP,” said Gowda.