In a boost to BJP ahead of Jharkhand polls, Champai Soren joins party fold

In a significant political development ahead of Jharkhand Assembly polls, due later this year, former chief minister of the state and veteran leader Champai Soren joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at an event in Ranchi on Friday.

On joining the saffron party, the 68-year-old former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader expressed his faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“I have faith in the PM of the country and Amit Shah. I am now with the largest party in the world. Earlier I was in a regional party. Jai Shree Ram,” Champai Soren said.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi among other state BJP leaders were present on the occasion.

Along with Champai Soren, many others including his son Babulal Soren and Seraikela-Kharsawan Zila Parishad chairman and party’s senior leader Sona Ram Bodra, joined the BJP.

In another development, JMM MLA from Ghatshila, Ramdas Soren took oath as a state cabinet minister earlier today replacing Champai Soren in the state cabinet.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the dates for Jharkhand Assembly polls.

Champai Soren, popularly known as ‘ Kolhan Tiger’ in Jharkhand politics, has been an MLA from Saraikela assembly constituency six times. Apart from being the CM for five months, he has also been a minister in the state government thrice.

Having been associated with the JMM for about 45 years, Champai Soren was a close associate of the party chief Shibu Soren.

Champai Soren had resigned from all positions and the primary membership of the JMM on August 28.

He became the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, shortly after Hemant Soren resigned as the CM before being arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case.

In less than two months, Soren had to step down to allow the return of Hemant Soren to the chair following the latter’s bail in the case.

On August 27, Champai Soren announced his decision to join the BJP owing it to the welfare of tribals in the state.

“On August 18 itself, I had posted about the politics that happened with me in the party that I made with my blood and sweat. I came out alone from JMM as my intention was not to break the party. Sometimes I thought I would leave politics, then I thought that I would form a new organisation or if I found a partner, I would join them for the betterment of Jharkhand. We have got a good partner in the form of BJP,” Soren said while speaking to a news agency on Friday ahead of his joining.

“We will fight for Jharkhand like before. I will work for the development of Jharkhand, to save the existence of tribals. We will develop Jharkhand,” he added.