Former President of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr KK Agarwal on Friday explained the logic behind the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to light candles/diyas/torchflashlight on April 5 at 9 pm.

Referring to a philosophical text ‘Yoga Vasistha’, Agarwal said, “In chapter 6 of the Yoga Vasistha, it is mentioned about the principle of collective consciousness. What 5 per cent thinks, will the 95 per cent do.”

“The collective mass is 1 to 5 per cent,” he said.

Listen to the Padmasree awarded KK Agarwal on #9baje9minute

There is science angle to this as well.

He further said, “According to the principle of Ritambhara Pragya, the power to heel the ACE-2 receptors in our body is also based on the contemporary Principle.”

“If we all will think collectively that coronavirus doesn’t deposit on our body’s ACE-2 receptors then our collective consciousness will have to make sure that it doesn’t happen,” he said.

He further appealed to the citizens to come together on PM Modi’s call on Sunday at 9 pm to light candles etc outside houses.

In his address to the nation at 9 am today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the citizens to switch off lights in their houses and light candles or diyas on April 5 at 9 pm for nine minutes to dispel the darkness and gloom brought by the outbreak of the deadly novel Coronavirus.