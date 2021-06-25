The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided the house of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for the second time in a month.

A huge group of police and central police forces also arrived at Deshmukh’s residence with the ED team.

It is to be noted that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had resigned after facing allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh set off a major row in March when he alleged that Deshmukh had asked suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from Mumbai’s restaurants, bars, and hookah bars.

Further details of the ongoing ED action were awaited.