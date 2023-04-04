Former CPI (M) Central Committee member dies in Metro

A former member of the CPI (M) Central Committee and art critic Suneet Chopra died on Tuesday after collapsing while travelling in a Delhi Metro train from Gurgaon to New Delhi. He was 81.

Chopra was elected to the Central Committee of the CPI (M) at its 15th Congress in 1995 and remained in that position till 2015, the party said in a release.

Chopra was active in the student movement in JNU and became a member of the Central Executive Committee of the SFI. He joined the party in 1972. Knowledgeable about art, he became a noted art critic.