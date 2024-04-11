Former Cong spokesperson Rohan Gupta, Ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur join BJP

Former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta, former IAS officer Parampal Kaur and Ex Youth Congress leader Dr Jahanzaib Sirwal on Thursday joined the BJP in the national capital.

They joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde at the party headquarters here.

Former bureaucrat Parampal Kaur is the daughter-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sikandar Singh Maluka. Maluka’s son Gurpreet Singh Maluka also joined the saffron party.

Congress leader from Jammu and Kashmir Dr Sirwal on Thursday resigned from the grand old party accusing it of failing to address the aspirations and will of the people of the Union Territory.

Tawde welcomed Rohan Gupta, Dr Sirwal, former IAS officer Kaur, and Gurpreet Singh Maluka, into the BJP.

New joinees — Gupta, Dr Sirwal, Ex-IAS Kaur and Maluka — expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda for welcoming them into the BJP.

Gupta said they have joined the BJP under the leadership of the Prime Minister to contribute to nation-building. He criticised the INC for deviating from its original ideology of nationalism and Sanatan Dharma and lacking any vision.

Parampal Kaur mentioned that she was influenced by the development work done under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Consequently, both she and her husband, Gurpreet Maluka, have decided to join the BJP.

Gupta had resigned from the Congress last month after withdrawing his candidature from Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency.

He had resigned alleging “constant humiliation” and “character assassination” by a Congress leader connected with the party’s communication department.

According to sources, Parampal Kaur is likely to be fielded against Akali leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Last week the 2011 batch officer of the Punjab cadre took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). There is speculation that she may get the ticket to contest from the Bathinda parliamentary seat, currently represented by SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, wife of Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal.

Senior Akali leader Maluka was the education minister of the Akali government till 2017.