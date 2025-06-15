Former CM Vijay Rupani’s DNA matched, last rites to be performed in Rajkot’: Guj Home Min

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi Sunday said the DNA has been matched of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who lost his life during the Air India crash in Ahmedabad on 12th June, and his last rites will be performed in Rajkot.

Gujarat Home Minister Sanghvi told reporters, “Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani lost his life during the Air India crash in Ahmedabad on 12th June. Today, at around 11:10 AM, his DNA matched. ”

In Ahmedabad, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel went to the residence of former CM Vijay Rupani and informed his family that his DNA matching had been done.

He further said the CM has also informed the family that the state government will support them in the further proceedings of the last rites in Rajkot. The family members will decide when they will take over his mortal remains, he shared.

Late Vijay Rupani’s son, Rushab Rupani, arrived at his father’s residence in Gandhinagar on Saturday.

Meanwhile, markets in Rajkot remained closed for half a day on Saturday as a mark of respect to the former Gujarat Chief Minister.

Vijay Rupani was one of the 241 passengers who lost their lives in the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171 on Thursday. Rupani was a two-time chief minister of Gujarat from 2016 to 2021. Rupani was also appointed as the BJP’s person in charge of Punjab.

On Thursday, the Al-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 plane bound for London’s Gatwick crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport. Only one out of the 242 people on board the aircraft survived the crash.