Former Chairman of State Vimukt Welfare Board, Congress leader Gopal Kumawat arrested for taking bribe for offering job in RPSC

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today arrested former Chairman of State Vimukt, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Welfare Board (with MoS status) and Congress leader Gopal Kumawat for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 7.50 lakh at his residence here for providing an officer job in RPSC through competitive examination.

While two of the Keswat touts Anil Kumar and Braham Prakash were arrested from Sikar who received a bribe of Rs.11 lakh by sleuths of ACB, its Additional Director-General Hemant Priyadarshi said today.

The accused had demanded a sum of Rs.40 lakh from a client, of which they had received a sum of Rs.18.05 lakh, the ADG said.

ACB teams have raided the houses of three accused and searched the income disproportionate to their known sources.