Former Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) P C Mody is the new Secretary General of Rajya Sabha

Former Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Pramod Chandra Mody, a 1982-batch retired IRS officer, today assumed charge as the new Secretary General of Rajya Sabha.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu appointed Mody as the Secretary-General of the Upper House in the rank and status of Cabinet Secretary till 10th August, 2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

He succeeds Dr Parasaram Pattabhi Kesava Ramacharyulu, who demitted office as Secretary General today. Ramacharyulu has been appointed as Advisor.

Born on 1 September 1959, Mody has almost 40 years’ experience of handling various posts in Government of India including as the CBDT chief. He has deep insight into jurisprudence and exposure to judicial and quasi-judicial processes.

As Member (Administration), CBDT, he handled the entire cadre of Indian Revenue Service Officers and staff. He has also supervised the functioning of investigation wing of the Income Tax Department spread throughout the country as the Member (Investigation), CBDT.

During his tenure as Chairman, CBDT, he encouraged and promoted extensive use of technology in the Income Tax Department and constant upgrading of systems culminating into introduction of Faceless Assessment and Faceless Appeals Schemes as well as other projects leading to drastic reduction in time taken for processing of Income Tax Returns and issuance of refunds

Mody holds Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Law degrees and also has a Diploma in journalism. He has attended various domestic and international training courses including Advanced Management course for tax officials at the Royal Institute of Public Administration, London.