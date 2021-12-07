Former CEC Sunil Arora to join prestigious IDEA board

Former Chief Election Commission of India Sunil Arora would be joining the Board of Advisers of prestigious International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA)—an International organization based in Stockholm, Sweden with a mission to support sustainable democracy worldwide.

The selection of Sunil Arora has been made because of his rich leadership experience, knowledge, skills, and work at the International Institute. Sunil had been the 23rd Chief Election Commissioner of India from December 2018 to April 2021. He had joined ECI as Election Commissioner of India in September 2017.

During his tenure, he had successfully conducted the General Election to the 17th Lok Sabha in 2019 and 24 State Assembly Elections as also bye-elections and biennial elections. Under his leadership, the ECI had provided a big push to its digital program, by creating a unified database of more than 930 million electors and a nationwide helpline in 1950.

He had also introduced another tech innovation for aiding Citizens Vigil – a CVigil App that enables citizens in poll-bound areas to report cases of Model Code of Conduct violation. He also took the personal initiative of providing a postal ballot facility to senior citizens and Persons with Disabilities to be able to cast their vote from their homes was much appreciated.