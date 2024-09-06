Former BJD RS MP Sujeet Kumar joins BJP

Former Biju Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar on Friday joined the BJP at the party headquarters here.

Earlier in the day, Sujit Kumar was expelled from the BJD with immediate effect for ‘anti-party activities’, according to a letter signed by BJD President Naveen Patnaik.

The former BJD leader joined the BJP in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the party’s Odisha in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, and other leaders.

Advertisement

After joining the saffron party, Kumar said, “I left BJD as I think the development that could have happened in my native district Kalahandi did not happen because of corruption in which many BJD leaders both from the district and also outside are involved. I tried to bring these to the notice of BJD leadership. But, when I found it was not yielding any result, I decided to leave the party.”

The former BJD MP from the Upper House further said he has been a big admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the beginning.

Kumar was suspended from the BJD immediately after he tendered his resignation from the Rajya Sabha.

“Shree Sujeet Kumar, M.P., Rajya Sabha representing Biju Janata Dal is expelled from the party with immediate effect for anti-party activities. He has let down the party which sent him to Rajya Sabha and with hopes and aspirations of people of Kalahandi district,” said an order issued by the party on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Kumar tendered his resignation from the membership of Rajya Sabha two years before the end of his tenure. Kumar was elected to the Upper House in April 2020.

“I do hereby tender my resignation from the Membership of Rajya Sabha today, i.e. 6th September 2024; having taken this decision consciously. I take this opportunity to express my profuse gratitude to you for the opportunities provided to me to raise issues of public importance, and of my state Odisha, in the House. I could not have done it without your constant guidance,” wrote Kumar in his resignation letter to Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

His resignation has also been accepted by Dhankhar.

“Hon’ble Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted the resignation of Shri Sujeet Kumar from the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) with immediate effect, finding the same in conformity with Article 101 3(b) of the Constitution,” informed Dhankhar on his official X handle.