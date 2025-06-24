Former AP CM Jagan booked in another case, this time under MCC

The Andhra Pradesh Police have booked former chief minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in another case, this time in connection with his visit to the chili yard at Guntur, where he delivered a political speech allegedly flouting the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The incident had taken place in February this year when the MLC elections were being held in the state.

Recently, the YSRCP president was booked by the police for culpable homicide not amounting to murder after his bulletproof vehicle ran over a supporter, Singaiah, who fell in the melee.

On 19 February, Reddy visited the chili yard to meet chili farmers affected by the low prices of the crop. In his speech, he accused the state government led by N Chandrababu Naidu of doing nothing to support the farmers after prices crashed and middlemen exploited them. Since there was an MLC election, the MCC was in force which required the YSRCP leader to seek permission beforehand.

The yard is run by the Marketing Department of the state government. However, the former chief minister flouted the model code and delivered a political speech, addressing the chili farmers, prompting the police to register cases against Reddy and other YSRCP leaders such as Ambati Rambabu, Lella Appireddy, Kavati Manohar Naidu and others.

The police also issued notices under Section 41A to come to the Nallapadu police station for questioning.

The TDP has accused the YSRCP leader in a hit-and-run case, alleging they had just left Singaiah on the roadside and went on with the rally. Reddy has also come under fire from his sister and APCC chief YS Sharmila, who accused him of mobilizing people to show off his strength. She criticised him for standing at the footboard of the vehicle, wondering why no one realized that Singaiah had fallen in front of the vehicle and was run over. Reddy, however, has blamed the poor security arrangements and accused the TDP of spreading poisonous propaganda.