Former AASU leader arrested for violent brawl at Duliajan

Sankor Jyoti Baruah, the former general secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), was arrested by Dibrugarh police on Monday in connection with a violent altercation that broke out at a petrol pump at Duliajan in the state.

His arrest has stirred conversations across Assam, given his past association with one of the region’s most influential student bodies.

The incident, which reportedly involved a clash between three groups and left at least four petrol pump employees injured, prompted immediate police action. A woman’s FIR reportedly triggered the formal investigation, leading to the detention of Baruah late on Sunday. He was subsequently shifted to Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station under high security.

According to police sources, Baruah has been booked under two separate cases — numbered 89/2025 and 90/2025 — with the second case invoking multiple serious provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

These include Sections 196(1)(a), 196(1)(b), 197(1)(b), 197(1)(c), 197(1)(d), 3(5), 352, 353(1)(b), 353(1)(c), and 353(2), reflecting the gravity of the incident, particularly the allegations of assault, use of criminal force to deter public servants, and organized group violence.

Baruah, a prominent figure during his tenure in AASU, denied any involvement in the violence. During interrogation, he reportedly stated that he had gone to the petrol pump to mediate and deescalate tensions.

A video clip that has surfaced online appears to support his claim, showing him trying to pacify the agitated crowd. However, police have not made any formal statements on the video’s authenticity or relevance to the case.

Before being taken into custody, Baruah underwent a routine medical examination as per legal procedure. Media personnel were not allowed access to him during his arrival at the police station.

Police officials said the investigation remains ongoing and more individuals involved in the confrontation are being identified. “This is a serious incident with multiple injured parties and around 20 people involved. We are actively pursuing leads and reviewing video footage to trace all participants,” a senior officer stated.