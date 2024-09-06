Forestry college will be established in Gorakhpur: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, instructed the state Forest Department to establish a forestry college in Gorakhpur.

The college will offer degree and diploma courses tailored to the needs of the forest department, providing youth with job opportunities in various forestry roles. This initiative aims to enhance forestry development and forest conservation.

During the inauguration of the world’s first conservation and breeding centre for red-headed vultures, Jatayu Conservation and Breeding Center in Bharivaisi, Campierganj Range of the Gorakhpur Forest Division here on Friday Chief Minister Yogi commended the efforts of the officers and employees who contributed to the development of this groundbreaking project.

He emphasized that true development must prioritize the preservation of nature and the environment to ensure sustainability. He cautioned against development that harms natural ecosystems, noting its short-lived and harmful effects.

Recalling the story of Jatayu, the King of Vultures, from the Ramayana, the Chief Minister noted, “The population of vultures, vital protectors of the environment, has drastically declined due to the harmful effects of pesticides. The new conservation center, a pioneering effort not just for Uttar Pradesh or India but globally, aims to address this issue.”

He also expressed satisfaction that members of the Vantangiya community have been employed as caretakers at the center, underscoring the collective responsibility to protect nature and its creatures.

The Chief Minister greeted everyone on the auspicious occasion of Hartalika Teej and emphasized that the inauguration of the Jatayu Conservation Centre is a tribute to our Vedic and mythological heritage.

“Jatayu, the King of Vultures, revered as the first martyr of the Ramayana era, sacrificed himself to uphold righteousness and honor. Upon hearing Sita’s sorrowful cries, Jatayu recognized her as the beloved wife of Shri Ram. As a friend of King Dasharath, Jatayu fought unarmed against Ravana to uphold the values of friendship and the dignity of women, ultimately sacrificing his life in the process.”

To honor Jatayu’s legacy, his grand statue has been installed in front of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The newly established Jatayu Conservation Centre further commemorates his memory and contributions.

CM Yogi highlighted the government’s dedication to environmental protection, noting that Uttar Pradesh has become the first state globally to achieve the target of planting 200 crore saplings in seven years. This remarkable accomplishment, in contrast with the previous era of deforestation, is a testament to our commitment to preserving nature for future generations.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of this achievement, especially in the face of climate change, which has led to unpredictable weather patterns and extensive damage to agriculture and livestock due to plastic waste.

The Chief Minister stated, “On one hand, we are focusing on increasing tree plantation to protect the environment, and on the other hand, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, 12 crore women across the country have received free LPG connections.”

“In Uttar Pradesh alone, 1.86 crore women have benefited from this initiative, reducing smoke and safeguarding the environment. The government’s support doesn’t end there. It continues to provide these households with free LPG during Holi and Diwali, ensuring their comfort and safety during these festive times.”

CM Yogi further emphasized that forests provide oxygen and combat climate change. Efforts include designating 100-year-old trees as heritage, creating wetlands, bird sanctuaries, and tiger reserves, and enhancing forest coverage. These initiatives have led to the resurgence of wild animals and the visibility of dolphins in rivers, reflecting the success of these environmental conservation efforts.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath provided an in-depth overview of the progress in Uttar Pradesh and Gorakhpur. He noted that Uttar Pradesh is experiencing rapid advancement across various sectors.

The state is seeing significant infrastructure improvements with the construction of highways, expansion of railways, and the development of metro systems, enhancing public transport. Air connectivity is also being strengthened, creating new jobs and employment opportunities, he said.

CM Yogi emphasized that Gorakhpur is not left behind as a new UP emerges within a new India. The city has seen the establishment of a fertilizer factory and AIIMS, and the services at BRD Medical College have significantly improved. Gorakhpur is also connected with a network of four- and six-lane roads. The city’s attractions, including the zoo and Ramgarh Taal, are drawing tourists from afar, and the improved road lighting is capturing everyone’s attention.

During his visit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath toured the Jatayu Conservation and Breeding Center, inspecting its facilities and inquiring about its operations.

He examined every section of the center and observed the Jatayu vulture housed in the enclosure. Divisional Forest Officer and Zoo Director Vikas Yadav provided detailed information about the center throughout the visit.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the Jatayu Conservation Center on October 7, 2020. While the legacy of Red-headed vulture Jatayu is well-known from the Ramayana period, environmental threats have endangered his descendants.

The Yogi government has committed to addressing this crisis by establishing the Jatayu Conservation and Breeding Center in Campierganj within the Gorakhpur Forest Division.

The Jatayu Conservation and Breeding Center aims to increase the population of red-headed vultures and plays a significant role in promoting eco-tourism.

The center is expected to attract a significant number of tourists by providing a unique opportunity for visitors to observe these endangered species.

The total cost of establishing the center is RS 2 crore 80 lakh 54 thousand, and it includes a range of facilities such as a breeding aviary, holding aviary, hospital aviary, nursery aviary, veterinary section, administrative building, recovery aviary, guardroom, generator room, and pathways.

The center is staffed by eight personnel, and six vultures (both male and female) have been introduced to the facility.

CCTV cameras will monitor the vultures, and an agreement has been signed between the Bombay Natural History Society and the state government for this five-hectare project.

According to the action plan by the Gorakhpur Forest Division, the goal is to release 40 pairs of vultures from the center over the next eight to ten years.