Forest Ranger killed in tiger attack at Ranthambore National Park

In another fatal tiger attack within a month at Ranthambore National Park, Forest Ranger Devendra Singh Chaudhary was killed on Sunday afternoon in the Jogi Mahal area.

Chaudhary was in a patrolling vehicle and had stepped out to inspect a new structure near Jogi Mahal Gate.

Suddenly, a tiger emerged from the nearby bushes and pounced on him. The big cat seized the officer by the neck and dragged him back into the foliage.

His body was later recovered and taken to the Sawai Madhopur District Hospital for the post-mortem examination.

Officials stated that the tiger involved could not be identified, as approximately 25 to 27 tigers are known to move through that sector of the sanctuary.

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Dr Kirodi Lal Meena later visited the hospital to meet the officer’s family and obtain a firsthand account of the incident.

This marks the second fatal tiger attack in the park within a month. Earlier, on April 16, a 7-year-old boy was killed by a tiger while descending a hill with his family after offering prayers at the Trinetra Ganesh Temple near Ranthambore Fort.