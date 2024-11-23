Forces of deception, divisive politics, family dynasty have been defeated: PM

Hailing the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance’s win in Maharashtra assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the state has witnessed the triumph of development, good governance and genuine social justice.

“Today, development, good governance and true social justice has won in Maharashtra. At the same time, today lies, deceit and fraud have been badly defeated in Maharashtra. Divisive forces have been defeated, negative politics has been defeated, today nepotism has been defeated,” Modi said.

“Today, the forces of deception, divisive politics, and family dynasty have been defeated! Today, Maharashtra has strengthened its resolve for a developed India. I congratulate and applaud all BJP and NDA workers across the country,” the Prime Minister said while addressing party workers and leaders at the BJP headquarters here after the results of Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and bypolls were announced.

Talking about the results of bypolls across 48 assembly and two Lok Sabha seats in 15 states, the Prime Minister said the BJP has increased its strength.

PM Modi said that Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan have given strong support to the BJP adding that the people of Assam have once again expressed confidence in BJP.

“We have got success in Madhya Pradesh also. NDA’s support has increased in Bihar also. This shows that the country now wants only development,” the Prime Minister said.

Mentioning about Jharkhand in his address, the Prime Minister said: “I bow to the people of Jharkhand. We will work even harder for the rapid development of Jharkhand, and every single BJP worker will contribute their utmost efforts towards this goal.”