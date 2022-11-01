For taste variety of Indian cuisines, visit Saras Food Festival

While the confluence of taste and culture is being seen during the Saras Food Festival, the management has also given full attention to maintaining all these in an organised manner.

An arrangement for round-the-clock fire fighting has been made to deal with any untoward incident arising during the festival. Along with this, you have an ambulance ready all the time. Besides, a medical room has also been made here for first-aid. CCTV cameras has also been installed everywhere while a room has been made dedicated to monitor these cameras so that timely action can be taken to deal with any anti-social activity.

An arrangement of a wash basin has also been made here. At the same time, full attention is paid to hygiene at the festival. To monitor all these, separate teams of all the above have been formed. Simultaneously, mock drills are also being conducted for firefighting from time to time.

On the occasion, CL Kataria of the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, who was present at the fair, said in this festival, the people of the capital are seeing glimpses of Indian culture and food in Connaught Place, the heart of Delhi.

Under the Saras Food Festival, people of Delhi and adjoining states are not only getting acquainted with the confluence of culture and tastes of 17 states but are also getting to know about the social fabric of these states as well as getting acquainted with the famous cuisines there. It is happening and is also tasting its taste.

Along with this, Sunita, who has come from the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, says she has a self-help group (SHG) called Ekta Self Help Group of seven women who are skilled in making Himachali cuisine. He said the best dishes of Himachal are Siddu, Malpua, Kheer, Luske and Poland.

Goods ranging from Rs. 100 to Rs.150 are available at his stall. He said that lusk and matande are eaten with ghee, Sakkara, and kheer. And on festivals, all these items are also served to the guests coming home. He said that they make these on festivals like Diwali, Baisakhi, and Lodhi. Along with this people are also enjoying the cultural evening. At the same time, magic is also performed here.

Saras Food Festival is being organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development from 28 October 2022 to 10 November 2022 at Handicraft Bhawan, Baba Kharak Singh Marg in New Delhi. About 150 women entrepreneurs and women from self-help groups from 17 states across the country are participating in the festival.

Women from the self-help groups across the country formed under the flagship programme of the Ministry of Rural Development and National Rural Livelihoods Mission have not only proficiency in making rural products, but also in preparing traditional dishes of different states. These women, along with skilled people in their field of work, are exhibiting their art here.

Visit the festival venue to taste the flavours of delicious cuisines from 18 states including Kair Sagari, Gatte ki Sabzi, Bajra Roti from Rajasthan, Hilsa Fish Curry from West Bengal, Chicken from Telangana, Malabar Biryani from Kerala, Litti Chokha from Bihar, Sarso da Saag and Makke ki Roti from Punjab and famous.