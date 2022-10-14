For grand Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi, AAP govt allocates Rs 25 crore

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the Delhi government would organise Chhath Puja at 1100 places in the capital city this year.

The government has approved a Rs 25 crore budget to facilitate the celebration of the festival that is hugely popular in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

People worship the Sun God during the festival, which will be celebrated between October 28-31 this year. Kejriwal said that the Delhi government was making all efforts to ensure that the people celebrate on a grand scale.

On October 6, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot held a review meeting on the preparedness for Chhath Puja in the national capital.

Burari MLA Sanjiv Jha, the Divisional Commissioner and all the District Magistrates of Delhi attended the meeting.

Revenue Minister directed the department to ensure that the devotees should not face any inconvenience.

He also directed the officers concerned to ensure smooth management and operationalization of all the 1100 sites of the Chhath Puja Celebration in Delhi. For this government has approved Rs 25 crore this year to facilitate lakhs of devotees in offering prayers on Chhath.

In Delhi, the Revenue Department is the nodal department for the celebration of Chhath Puja in a safe, secure and eco-friendly manner with full festivity.

The Revenue Department will make the necessary arrangements for tent and electrical items; such as tents, chairs, tables, lighting, sound system, CCTV, LED screens, power backup and so on at all the 1100 Puja sites. Furthermore, the Revenue Department will ensure the provision of the other required facilities in coordination with other departments of the Delhi Government.

The Delhi Government has grown the celebration of Chhath Puja from 69 sites in 2014 to a whopping 1100 sites and increased the budget ten times from 2.5 crores in 2014 to approx. 25 Crore this year to facilitate lakhs of devotees in offering their prayers on Chhath.

Earlier in a statement, Revenue Minister of Delhi Kailash Gahlot had said, ”We are committed to ensuring a grand celebration of Chhath Puja in Delhi. This year, the scale of the celebration would be unprecedented. We are ready with appropriate arrangements to ensure smooth execution in a safe and secure manner all over Delhi.”

Chhath Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The four-day-long festival starts with the ‘Nahai Khai’ ritual and ends with ‘Usha Arghya’ (prayers to the rising sun).

The festival is dedicated to Surya Bhagwaan (Sun God), which people believe sustains life on Earth.

With ANI Inputs