For a yogi, the country comes first; for Khargeji, Congress’ appeasement policy: Yogi

In a sharp reaction to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s recent remarks against him, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said being a yogi, for him nation always comes first, while for Kharge Congress’ appeasement politics takes precedence.

Addressing a rally in Achalpur, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, CM Yogi stated: “For the past three days, Khargeji has been questioning my choice of words. Khargeji, as a yogi, I prioritise the nation above all else, just as my leader Prime Minister Modi has instructed me to put the country first in all matters. But for you, Congress’ appeasement policy remains paramount, preventing you from acknowledging, or understanding the truth.”

CM Yogi also referenced events after India’s independence, reminding the audience of Kharge’s family background in Varawatti, which was once under Hyderabad’s Nizam. He recounted how, even before independence, the British had begun planning India’s partition, emboldening the Muslim League in the process, and alleged that Congress leaders bowed to the Muslim League that time, which resulted in the massacre of Hindus, while Congress’ power-hungry leadership remained silent.

Yogi recounted how the British allowed princely states the choice to join either India or Pakistan or remain independent. In response, the Nawab of Junagadh and the Nizam of Hyderabad attempted to secure independent states. However, when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as the “Iron Man” became Union home minister, the Nizam realised he couldn’t sustain a separate existence and began ruthlessly massacring Hindus in frustration.

He said Dr B R Ambedkar called upon the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Hindus in the Hyderabad state to seek safety in Maharashtra. Varawatti village, then part of the Hyderabad state, was burned in this violence—tragically affecting Mallikarjun Kharge’s family. His mother, aunt, and sister were killed by the Nizam’s Razakars.

However, CM Yogi pointed out, “Khargeji is hesitant to acknowledge this truth, fearing it might harm his appeal to Muslim voters.” He further accused Congress of distorting history and ignoring the brutal actions of the Nizam’s Razakars, who burned villages and massacred Hindus in Hyderabad.

He remarked: “Khargeji seems to have forgotten his family’s sacrifices for the sake of vote banks, emphasising that for him and his party, power takes precedence over patriotism.