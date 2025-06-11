Foolproof security arrangements made for Amarnath pilgrims: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday performed the ‘Pratham Puja’ at the Holy Cave, marking the ceremonial beginning of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Lieutenant Governor urged all the devotees of ‘Baba Barfani’ to visit in large numbers for

the Holy Yatra and pray to Mahadev for the progress of J&K and the nation.

Advertisement

He said the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and Administration have improved the pilgrims’ facilities, and Jammu Kashmir Police, Army, CRPF, and CAPFs have made foolproof security arrangements.

Advertisement

”J&K Administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Army, BRO, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), J&K Police and all stakeholders are working with complete devotion, dedication, collaboration and clear objectives for hassle-free and safe pilgrimage starting from 3 July,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor lauded the invaluable contributions of the people of J&K, Civil Society groups, and all service providers.

“I have full faith that significant improvements to essential facilities and services will ensure this year’s pilgrimage is memorable and spiritually fulfilling for all devotees. May Baba Amarnathji keep showering his divine blessings on all of us,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board has been organising Pratham Puja at the Holy Cave on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima every year.

This year, Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will commence on 3 July, simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district and it will culminate on 9 August on Raksha Bandhan.

GoC 15 Corps, Lt General Prashant Srivastava; Nalin Prabhat, DGP J&K; Amarnath Ji Shrine Board Member, KN Rai; Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board CEO and Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Dr Mandeep K Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; IGP Kashmir, VK Birdi, and other senior officials were also present at the holy cave.