Surajkund International Craft Mela, Faridabad is at its peak and the crowds are pouring in large numbers. Music, culture and festivities pervade each and every corner of the mela and the visitors and tourists are witnessing one of the best celebrations of art and craft in the world.

The 34th edition of Surajkund Mela is organised by the Surajkund Mela Authority and Haryana Tourism in collaboration with the Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture, and External Affairs, Commenced on February 1, will conclude on February 16.

It not only offers a platform to artisans and craftspersons from India but from all over the world to showcase their artwork. Fair captures the true essence of rural and tribal art in the form of painting, handicraft, handloom, food, décor, woodwork, stonework among other fascinating creations apart from the celebration of art and culture.

During these 16 days, “Chaupal” will remain the centre of attraction where artists from all across the country and the world would present the culture of their respective native states. The Punjabi folk group is creating waves with its foot-tapping folk numbers which keep the audience glued to their chairs. Egyptian performers too have given the pleasure of witnessing true Egyptian art and electrifying performances. These groups are much loved by everyone and wait for their performance to start every day. A special Rajasthani Folk performance at Chaupal brought to the audience a slice of Rajasthani folk art.

Visitors also take a break from the shopping and relax at the food court. There is an array of delicacies from across the country to choose from like traditional Haryanvi thali, Maharashtrian pooran poli, Himachali food, Rajasthani food Chinese, continental, Mughlai and even delicious chaat. One can discover this culinary treasure whenever he visits the Surajkund Mela.

The fair is not just about showcasing art and culture around the world. With a wide variety of enthralling cultural performances presented every evening has painted the canvas of the Mela with bright colours and memories to remember.

In what has added liveliness to the Mela, celebrated designer Ritu Beri noted fashion designer in association with Tribes India and Surajkund Mela authorities, organised by TRIFED under Ministry of Tribal Affairs has staged a first of its kind mind-blowing fashion show — ‘Naturally North East–The Naga Narrative’ on Friday the 7th February.

To expand the tribal product range and designs TRIFED has collaborated with Ritu Beri, who is an iconic global fashion designer. A spoke person of mela authority said by partnering with TRIFED as Chief Design Consultant of Tribes India, Beri is helping in making Tribes India a household name with her demonstrated and well-established expertise in the fashion world. TRIFED under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs aims to serve the interest of tribes through socio-economic betterment. The tribes of India have a wide range of handicrafts. These include handwoven cotton, wool and silk fabrics, woodcrafts, metal craft, terracotta, beadwork, masques and other objects paintings and so on. TRIFED has set up a retail chain known as Tribes India to buy the products from tribal and sell the same in the market. This, in turn, is making tribal self-sufficient and providing them with better livelihood opportunities.

Ritu Beri has made impressive fashion statements with her creations across the world and Surajkund International Craft Mela was another platform where she left an indelible impression. The amphitheatre was jam-packed with enthusiastic audience keen to catch the famous designer’s creations.

The “Naga narrative” celebrated the state of Nagaland and its vibrant tribal culture. The fashion show began with a captivating and rhythmic Naga traditional dance that set the tone for what was to follow.

Ritu Beri unboxed her imagination with finesse at the event and gave a whole new meaning to the tribal culture from the North East of India. As the models sashayed down the ramp, the audience could not help but be mesmerised with the couture designs by the ace designer. The dresses and attires were an inspiration from the tribal Naga cultures, where colours, patterns and fabrics came alive with the tribal spirit.

She showed how tribal art can be used to create pieces of sheer artistic excellence from fabrics of different shades, colours and texture. Her innovative designs and the spunk strewn across the designs received much appreciation from the audience. The North-Eastern part of India has a rich crafts tradition of its own. It is a place where the personality of every tribe lies in its design style.

The event highlighted the culture of Nagaland through fusion attire mixed with their local beaded jewellery. It showcased a variety of specially designed apparels by Ritu Beri, highlighting the tribal weaves & motives, accessories, jewellery etc. of the North Eastern States. Apart from this, Tribes India showcased a vast variety of North Eastern States textile, accessories, jewellery and Van Dhan natural products such as gooseberry candy, dried wild apple, bamboo shoot, Naga king chilli, spices, ginger powder etc. in the Surajkund Mela.