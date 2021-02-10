India has been consistently following a declining slope of active cases. The country’s active caseload has dropped to 1.41 lakh (1,41,511) today. The present active cases now consist of just 1.30% of India’s Total Positive Cases.

Following the national cue, 33 States & UTs have reported less than 5000 active cases in the last 24 hours. Daman & Diu & Dadra & Nagar Haveli currently have 0 active cases.

11,067 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 13,087 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. It has led to a net decline of 2,114 cases from the total Active caseload.

Two States – Kerala and Maharashtra- account for 71% of the total Active Cases of the country.

Nineteen States/UTs have not reported any death in the last 24 hours. These are Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, J&K (UT), Jharkhand, Puducherry, Manipur, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Sikkim, A&N Islands, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and D&D & D&N.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,05,61,608 today. The Recovery Rate is 97.27%.

As on 10th February, 2021, till 8 AM, more than 66 lakh (66,11,561) beneficiaries have received vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

The total cumulative vaccination coverage of 66,11,561 includes 56,10,134 healthcare workers and 10,01,427 frontline workers. 1,34,746 sessions have been conducted so far.

The final figures for the vaccination coverage for Day 25 (9th Feb 2021) of the country wide exercise include 3,52,553 beneficiaries (HCWs – 1,28,032 and FLWs- 2,24,521) across 7,990 sessions.

The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day is following a consistent upward slope.

81.68% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 6,475 newly recovered cases. 2,554 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 513 in Karnataka.

83.31% of the daily new cases are from 6 States.

Kerala reports the highest daily new cases at 5,214. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,515, while Tamil Nadu has reported 469 new cases.

94 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Six States account for 80.85% of daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (35). Kerala follows with 19 daily deaths and Punjab has reported 8 casualties.