Followed all procedures during blast case raid: NIA after Bengal Police FIR

Hours after a case was registered against the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team that conducted Saturday’s raid in West Bengal’s East Medinipur district, the anti-terror probe agency has come out with a statement, saying its action was bonafide and that it followed all lawful procedures while arrests were made.

In a statement shared by news agency ANI, the probe agency said that its “actions were bonafide, lawful and legally mandated, as part of its ongoing investigation into the heinous crime related to the fabrication of crude bombs, leading to an explosion that killed three persons in Naruabila village, PS Bhoopatinagar, district Purba Medinipur in West Bengal.”

The agency said that its team came under a violent attack by an unruly mob when they went to conduct searches in Naruabila village which falls under Bhoopatinagar police station area.

The attack was completely unprovoked and uncalled for, and an attempt to obstruct the NIA from carrying out its lawful duties, the agency said.

The NIA also pointed out that the searches were conducted at five locations in the presence of independent witnesses, and under the security cover provided by CRPF, which included lady constables.

The arrests, it added, were made after following all lawful procedures.

The statement came hours after a case was registered against the NIA team and CRPF officials following a complaint lodged a woman.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the NIA team and CRPF officials assaulted her and her husband. She also accused them of outraging her modesty.

Following her complaint, a case was registered at Bhupatinagar Police Station under IPC Sections 325, 34, 354, 354(b), 427, 448, 509.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also questioned the NIA raids that were conducted at midnight and alleged that the agency was helping the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

“Why did they raid at midnight? Did they have police permission? Locals reacted in the way they would have if any other stranger had visited the place at midnight. Why are they arresting people right before the elections? What does the BJP think, that they will arrest every booth agent? What right does NIA have? They are doing all these to support the BJP. We call upon the entire world to fight against this BJP’s dirty politics,” she said.