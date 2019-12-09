For the third consecutive day no flights could operate from Srinagar airport due to poor visibility and the Meteorological (Met) Department has warned that foggy conditions will continue for the next 48-hours.

“There will be a slight improvement in the foggy weather on Tuesday, and then the weather will improve from Wednesday,” news agency IANS quoted Sonam Lotus, Director, Met Department, Kashmir, as saying.

For the last ten days Kashmir has mostly seen dry weather with a slow wind speed, resulting in foggy conditions, Director MeT dept further said.

Due to a fresh western disturbance the Met Department has predicated snowfall in Kashmir from December 12 and 13.

“Snowfall will be mild in the plains and heavy on the higher reaches,” Lotus said.

The government issued an advisory which says that an active western disturbance is most likely to affect the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and adjoining areas from December to 10-14, 2019.

“Under the influence of this weather system, widespread moderate rain/snow is expected at a few places of Kashmir on December 10, thereafter increase in intensity and distribution will happen.”

The weather advisory says the system is likely to cause heavy rain/snow mainly in Pirpanjal range of Jammu division (from Baderwah to Banihal), upper reaches of Kashmir (Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Baramulla and Kupwara, and Drass subdivision of Ladakh Union Territory.

“This may lead to disruption of surface and air transport including Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Srinagar-Leh National highway (Zojilla pass), Leh-Manali Highway, Mughal road and Sadhana pass and there would be a further dip in temperature.”

Due to prevailing cold wave conditions in Kashmir, the temperature has gone down significantly.

The night temperature in Srinagar was recorded at minus 2.6 degrees and minus 4.2 degrees in the ski resort of Gulmarg.