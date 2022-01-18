Fog engulfs parts of country, affects visibility and making life difficult

People in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh witnessed dense fog on Tuesday morning leading to poor visibility in the areas, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Dense Fog at isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh (Bareilly, Bahraich, Sultanpur, Varanasi and Allahabad 50 m each; Agra, Lucknow and Gorakhpur 200 m each) and Bihar (Gaya 50 m and Purnea 200 m) and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal (Bagdogra 100 m),” IMD tweeted.

The data recorded by the national weather forecasting agency stated that the visibility in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, Bahraich, Sultanpur, Varanasi, and Allahabad was at 50 metres at 5.30 am today while in Agra, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur, it was 200 metres.

Dense fog was also reported in parts of Bihar. The visibility dropped at 50 metres in Gaya and 200 meters in Purnea at 5.30 am today. In West Bengal’s Bagdogra, the visibility was at 100 metres.

According to the agency, ‘very dense fog’ was reported at isolated pockets over west Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh. At 5.30 am, the visibility in Rajasthan’s Churu was at 25 metres, in Ganganagar it was 200 metres and in Bikaner, it was 400 metres. Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, the visibility was 25 metres and in Guna and Bhopal, it was 200 metres.

“Very Dense Fog is reported at isolated pockets over west Rajasthan (Churu 25 m, Ganganagar 200 m, Bikaner 400 m) and northwest Madhya Pradesh (Gwalior 25 m, Guna and Bhopal 200 m),” IMD said.

‘Moderate fog’ was reported at Jammu Division, Haryana’s Hisar, and Assam’s Silchar with 200-meter visibility.