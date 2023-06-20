Focus on sensitive areas during Amarnath pilgrimage: DGP

Reviewing the security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage in Kashmir, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday ordered the police officers to use drones to augment security and also focus on sensitive locations.

Presiding over a high level meeting in Srinagar, the DGP emphasized upon the officers to make adequate use of modern security gadgets and technology including CCTVs, drones to further augment the security at important Yatra locations and en-route.

He stressed to keep special focus on sensitive locations and base camps including eateries and parking places. He directed for deployment of quick response teams to provide immediate assistance to the pilgrims.

The DGP took a comprehensive review of the security arrangements being placed for the Yatra. He also directed for dovetailing the Bomb Disposal Squad teams at important locations with deployments.

He further directed the officers to ensure that all the SOPs are followed in letter and spirit and stressed for fixing the responsibility of each team head deputed for the yatra. The ADGPs of Jammu and Kashmir apprised the DGP regarding the arrangements with regard to security and deployment of manpower in their respective Zones to ensure peaceful Yatra.

in his Powerpoint presentation highlighted security arrangements on both routes leading to the holy cave. The Range DIGs and District SSPs who are directly connected with the Yatra also briefed him about the security arrangement being taken for the event.