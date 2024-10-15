FM Nirmala Sitharaman to embark on Mexico, USA visit on October 16

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on an official visit to Mexico and the USA beginning October 16, according to a statement from the ministry on Tuesday.

During the official leg of her maiden visit to Mexico from October 17 to 20, 2024, the Union Finance Minister will lead an Indian delegation of officials from the Ministry of Finance, underscoring the positive trajectory of growing bilateral economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Beginning her visit to Guadalajara, Sitharaman will chair the Tech Leaders Roundtable, bringing together global technology leaders, including major Indian IT giants based in the city.

She will also visit the TCS headquarters in Guadalajara, a significant contributor to the Mexican IT ecosystem, often referred to as the ‘Silicon Valley’ of Mexico due to the substantial presence of major global IT and tech companies.

A bilateral meeting with her counterpart Rogelio Ramirez de la O, Minister of Finance and Public Credit of Mexico, is also scheduled.

During her visit to the USA from October 20 to 26, 2024, Sitharaman will participate in the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, as well as the 4th G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meetings.

Besides, she will also attend the G20 Joint Meeting of FMCBGs, Environment Ministers, Foreign Ministers, as well as the G7 Africa Ministerial Roundtable.

During her two-city visit to New York and Washington D.C., the Finance Minister will participate in the Pension Funds Roundtable at the New York Stock Exchange, and interact with students and faculty at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and Columbia University.

She will also take part in the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable (GSDR) and discussions organised by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), respectively.