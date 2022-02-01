FM announces new PM’s development scheme for North-East

A new scheme, Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North-East, PM-DevINE, was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament today.

She stated that the PM-DevINE will be implemented through the North-Eastern Council. An initial allocation of Rs 1,500 crore will be made for the new scheme. It will fund infrastructure, in the spirit of PM GatiShakti, and social development projects based on felt needs of the North-East.

Sitharaman said that this will enable livelihood activities for youth and women, filling the gaps in various sectors. However, it will not be a substitute for existing central or state schemes. While the central ministries may also pose their candidate projects, priority will be given to those posed by the states.

As per the Finance Ministry, the initial projects to be funded under the scheme include Establishment of Dedicated Services for the Management of Paediatric and Adult Hematolymphoid Cancers in North East India, Guwahati (Multi-State), NECTAR Livelihood Improvement Project (Multi-State), Promoting Scientific Organic Agriculture in North East Indian (Multi-State), Construction of Aizawl By-pass on Western Side, Gap funding for Passenger Ropeway system for Pelling to Sanga-Choeling in West Sikkim, Gap funding for Eco-friendly Ropeway (Cable Car) from Dhapper to Bhaleydhunga in South Sikkim, Pilot Project for Construction of Bamboo Link Road at Different Locations in Various Districts in the State of Mizoram, among others.