Flying object escapes to Pakistan as BSF fires LMG rounds

The Border Security Force (BSF) early morning on Monday fired 25 rounds of light machine gun (LMG) to knock down a blinking object flying over the Indian territory in the Arnia Sector in Jammu along the Indo-Pakistan international border (IB) but it escaped and flew to Pakistan.

A BSF spokesperson said, “Today morning at about 0530 hrs (5.30am), a blinking red and yellow light in the sky was observed by our forward troops in the Arnia sector near the IB. Our troops immediately fired 25 LMG rounds on the flying object due to which it gained some height and went towards the Pakistani side. The area is being searched with the help of police.”

BSF DIG SPS Sandhu said that the area is being scanned by the security forces but nothing has been found so far.

Pakistan’s ISI and terror outfits have been dropping arms and ammunition in the border areas of J&K and Punjab through drones and sightings of these flying objects has considerably increased in the recent past.

On 27 June a drone dropped two explosives at the Jammu air base of IAF) in which two personnel sustained minor injuries. The NIA is probing the case. On 23 July, J&K Police shot down a Pakistani hexacopter carrying a five kg ready to use improvised explosive device (IED) and in the Kanachak area of Akhnoor sector in Jammu district.