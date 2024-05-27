Flop rally, flop leaders, flop guarantee are the story of Congress: Kangna Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, while taking a dig at the opposition, said on Monday that flop rally, flop leaders, and flop guarantee are the story of the Congress.

During a rally in Balh Assembly under Mandi parliamentary constituency, she claimed that after June 4, internal conflicts will surface among the Congress leaders and the INDIA bloc.

The Congress leaders would blame Mallikarjun Kharge for their defeat, while the Gandhi family would go on vacation, she claimed.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, she claimed that his recent rally at Una was as flop as his political career.

His promises are false and will remain unfulfilled, as Rahul is aware that neither will Congress form the government at the Centre nor will there be any need to justify the guarantees.

She alleged of unmet guarantees of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, including financial assistance for women, procurement prices for cow dung and milk, job creation, and free electricity.

Attacking the appeasement politics of Congress, Kangna Ranaut accused Congress and its allies of depriving Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes of reservation rights in minority institutions.

Citing the order of Calcutta High Court, she said that the decision of the West Bengal government was overturned to include several Muslim groups in the OBC list.

Calling the Congress and its allies as anti-reservation, she alleged that if they come to power they will end reservation and distribute the same on the basis of religion.

She highlighted the achievements of the Modi government, including the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and the successful evacuation of Indians through Operation Ganga.

Ranaut asserted that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India has become a global superpower.