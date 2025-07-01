Flood threat rises in UP amid heavy rain; IMD sounds alert

Widespread rain across Uttar Pradesh and the catchment areas of Nepal over the past 48 hours has resulted in a flood-like situation in the state.

According to reports, the Rapti river in Balrampur district was in spate on Tuesday after Nepal released 37,000 cusecs of water from the Rapti Barrage. The looming threat of floods is palpable as floodwaters have entered 12 villages in Balrampur district, submerging sugarcane and paddy crops under water.

Following continuous rain in Uttarakhand, the Ganga’s water level has risen by 30 cm in Amroha, submerging several temporary sheds along the riverbank.

According to a report from Pilibhit, a 10-foot-wide breach was detected in a canal due to erosion, resulting in floodwaters submerging crops on 50 bighas of land. A team from the Irrigation Department has reached the spot and begun repair work.

Flights from Gorakhpur Airport to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad were affected due to inclement weather, with six flights delayed by about one to two hours.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for 35 districts of UP for Tuesday and Wednesday.