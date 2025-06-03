Flood fury in Northeast: 36 dead, over 5.5 lakh affected as PM Modi pledges full support

The northeastern region of India is grappling with a severe flood crisis, with the death toll rising to 36 and over 5.5 lakh people affected across multiple states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended full support to the affected states, assuring timely assistance and coordinated efforts to tackle the crisis.

Advertisement

“The government is closely monitoring the situation. I have spoken to the Chief Ministers of the affected states and assured all possible support. The Centre stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of the Northeast,” Modi said in a statement issued after his conversations with regional leaders.

Advertisement

In Assam, the worst-hit state, 11 people have lost their lives, and more than 5.35 lakh residents across 22 districts are affected.

Districts like Sribhumi, Cachar, and Nagaon are among the most impacted, with the Brahmaputra and its tributaries flowing above danger levels. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been actively monitoring the situation, visiting flood-affected areas and coordinating relief efforts.

Arunachal Pradesh has reported 10 fatalities due to landslides and flash floods, particularly affecting districts like Lohit, West Kameng, and Dibang Valley. Governor Lt General K T Parnaik (Retd) has urged residents to remain vigilant in high-risk zones.

Meghalaya has seen six deaths resulting from landslides, drowning, and lightning strikes, with areas like Cherrapunji and Mawsynram experiencing exceptionally heavy rainfall.

In Mizoram, five people have died due to landslides and house collapses, with districts like Aizawl, Champhai, and Serchhip being the most affected.

Sikkim has reported three deaths following a landslide in the Mangan district that struck a military camp, claiming the lives of two army personnel and a porter.

Tripura has recorded one fatality, with over 10,000 people displaced due to the floods.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast more heavy rainfall in the coming days, prompting state administrations to issue high alerts and evacuate people from low-lying areas.

With Prime Minister Modi’s assurance of central support, including potential deployment of defence personnel and additional funds under the National Disaster Response Fund, the region is focusing on both immediate relief and strengthening long-term resilience to extreme weather events.