Flight tests of indigenously-developed smart anti-airfield weapon conducted

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Air Force (IAF) have successfully carried out two flight tests of the indigenously-developed smart anti-airfield weapon.

The two tests with different configurations were based on satellite navigation and electro optical sensors. Electro optical seeker based flight test of this class of bomb has been conducted for the first time in the country.

The electro optic sensor has been developed indigenously. The weapon was launched by an IAF aircraft from Chandan ranges at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on 28 October and today, the Defence Ministry said.

Electro optical configuration of the system is equipped with Imaging Infra-Red (IIR) Seeker technology enhancing the precision strike capability of the weapon.

In both the tests, the intended target was hit with high accuracy.

The system is designed for a maximum range of 100 kilometres. The newly adapted launcher ensured smooth release and ejection of the weapon. Advanced guidance and navigation algorithms, software performed as per the mission requirements. The telemetry and tracking systems captured all mission events throughout the flight. All the mission objectives were achieved.