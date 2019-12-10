For the fourth consecutive day, the flight operations at the Srinagar airport remained suspended on Tuesday due to bad weather. All the flights which were scheduled to depart, as well as arrival, were cancelled due to poor visibility caused by the fog, officials said.

The Airport Authority of India said, “All flights at the Srinagar airport were cancelled on Tuesday and no flight operations took place for the fourth straight day.”

The official cited the poor visibility at the airport due to heavy fog which resulted in the delay of flights.

“The visibility at the airport has been hovering around 100 to 500 metres only while as the required visibility is 1000 to 1200 metres. So, all flights for the day were cancelled,” the official added.

The bad weather has affected flight operation for the past five days as on Friday, several flights were cancelled while there was no flight operations till Saturday in Srinagar.