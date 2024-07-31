Flashflood in Ladakh creates havoc; no casualty

A massive flash flood in the Lamayuru and Lingshed villages of Ladakh has caused damage to the highway, public and private property.

The flash flood triggered due to heavy rainfall last night, said the chairman/ chief executive councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh, Tashi Gyalson.

He directed the district administration to immediately activate rescue teams and provide relief to the victims. He also ordered restoration of damaged infrastructure.

Advertisement

Gyalson has ordered urgent restoration of the Lamayuru road and dispatched a team to assess the situation in Lamayuru village.

Similarly, on the direction of CEC, an assessment team has been sent to the damaged area of Lingshed village headed by SDM, Tehsildar and all the sub divisional officers for the restoration of affected area.

All sub divisional officers, including those from Nubra, Changthang, Khaltse, and Leh subdivisions, have been instructed to remain on high alert.

Gyalson assured all the flood victims of his support and also instructed all the sub divisional officers and officials to assess the damage caused by the recent flash floods in all the affected villages and ensure timely restoration and provision of relief materials to the flood victims including due compensation measures also.