Five workers of Hizb, Jaish arrested in Jammu

The police, on Thursday, arrested five over-ground workers (OGWs) of terror outfits in the Jammu’s Ramban district. They have been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

These OGWs were engaged in helping terrorists with logistic support, cash, shelter, and other infrastructure with which armed groups such as Hizbul Mujaheddin and Jaish-e-Muhammad can operate in Jammu.

The five arrested OGWs have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Pala of Doligam Banihal, Usman of Pogal Kunda Ramsu, Fardious Ahmad Khan of Krawa (at present, an old toll plaza in Banihal), Abdul Hamid Khan of Tether Banihal, and Anyatullah Wani of Gund Adalkoot in Banihal.

The arrests have come two days after two labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed when terrorists tossed a grenade at them in the Herman area of the Shopian district.