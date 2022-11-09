Five students injured after a scuffle broke out at NIT campus; CRPF deployed

Five students sustained injuries after a scuffle broke out between two groups late Tuesday night on the campus of Srinagar’s National Institute of Technology (NIT).

Srinagar Police said on Wednesday that the situation is under control.

NIT authorities have reportedly suspended the classes for the day.

CRPF and J&K Police were deployed on the campus to maintain peace. Security forces have been deployed in and around the NIT.

Police said that it entered the campus on the request of NIT authorities.

According to the police, the clashes took place late at night between two groups of students belonging to different batches.

Srinagar Police took to Twitter and wrote, “A late night scuffle happened in NIT Srinagar wherein 2 group of students belonging to different batches clashed after the end of a volleyball match. 5 students from both sides sustained minor injuries. Police on request of NIT authorities entered campus and situation is normal now.”