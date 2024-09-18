Five of family killed in road accident in K’taka, pet dog survives

In a tragic incident, five members of the same family were killed in a road accident near Gudemaranahalli village in Magadi taluk of Ramanagar district, Karnataka, on Tuesday. However, a pet dog travelling with the family in the car survived the crash.

The deceased hailed from Kunigal town in Tumakuru district. Police reported that the victims were on their way to a temple after attending a family function. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the car to crash into a roadside tree.

Authorities stated that speeding was the cause of the accident. The car was travelling from Magadi towards Bengaluru. The bodies of two men and three women were recovered and sent to the Nelamangala government hospital. The identities of the deceased have yet to be confirmed.

The impact of the accident was such that all the passengers in the car died on the spot despite the airbags’ release. The pet dog was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

In another tragic incident, a couple and their son from Kerala were killed after being hit by a tipper truck on the outskirts of the bordering town Gundlupet town in Chamarajanagar district, Karnataka, on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Dhanesh, his wife Anju, and their son Ishan.

According to police, the victims were riding a motorcycle towards Gundlupet from Kerala. The preliminary investigation suggested that the driver of a tipper truck, allegedly in an inebriated state, rammed the bike from behind. The victims were dragged under the wheels of the stone-laden truck for about 300 meters.

The victims’ bodies were severely damaged to the point that they could not be identified. Gundlupet police have launched an investigation into the incident.