Five of family burnt alive in Bihar over witchcraft suspicion

Five members of a family were allegedly burnt alive over suspicion of witchcraft in Bihar’s Purnea district, police said on Tuesday.

The horrific incident took place in the tribal Oraon community village Tetgama in Rajiganj area of Purnea district on Sunday night.

The police have registered a case and arrested three accused. However, involvement of many other villagers is also suspected in the mass murders.

According to a report, a child from Ramdev Oraon’s family died and another fell ill three days ago. The villagers thought the family of Sita Devi practised witchcraft.

This led to a dispute between Babu Lal and Ramdev’s families, following which the latter attacked the victim’s family.

Another report claimed that a mob of around 50 people entered Sita Devi’s house on Sunday night and began thrashing everyone. They later set them ablaze.

A minor boy of the family somehow escaped the attack and went to a relative’s place. He informed the police and alleged that the entire village was involved in the case.

Four people were named as main accused in the FIR filed by the police, and three of them have already been arrested, while hunt is on to nab the fourth suspect.